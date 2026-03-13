Fuel shortage rumours spark panic, motorists rush to fill tanks in TN

CHENNAI: Rumours about possible halt of sale of petrol and diesel due to the West Asia crisis triggered widespread panic buying since Wednesday night across Tamil Nadu, particularly in Chennai, leading to serpentine queues at several fuel stations.

According to the Tamil Nadu Petrol Dealers Association, the average daily sale, which had already risen by 15% to 20% on Wednesday, surged by 50% to 70% on Thursday. The sudden spike caused many outlets to run out of stock.

The panic is said to have been partly sparked when employees of private fuel retail chains such as Reliance, Nayara, and Shell allegedly told motorists that their outlets might shut down due to lack of stock. The situation was aggravated due to the ongoing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, and surge and difficulty in booking domestic cylinders. Of the nearly 7,000 fuel outlets in Tamil Nadu, around 700 (10%) are operated by private companies.

Industry sources explained that it is a common practice for private companies to temporarily halt sales when crude oil prices surge in international markets. In contrast, public sector oil companies like IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL continue fuel sale regardless of price fluctuations in the global market.

On Thursday, staff at Shell petrol bunks in Korattur and Mogappair East told TNIE that their fuel stocks were running low and could turn dry anytime soon.