Household kitchens turn electric as LPG shortage scare grips Madurai

MADURAI: As the impact of the West Asia war looms over India, the shortage of LPG cylinders grips Madurai city, with households and small eateries in Madurai increasingly switching to electric alternatives, triggering a surge in induction stove sales across the district. Home appliance retailers in Madurai report that if the unprecedented demand continues for another two days, it could lead to induction stoves going out of stock completely in Madurai and other southern districts.
Over the past two days, retailers across Madurai have witnessed a massive rush for induction stoves, priced between Rs 1,700 and Rs 4,000 per unit. "We tried to book a cylinder, but the IVR line for the LPG company could not be connected. After we managed to book a cylinder, they said the delivery will be delayed, so we opted for alternative solutions," said Navas, a resident of Avaniyapuram.
C N Saravanan, Managing Director of Shri Meenakshi Fan House, told TNIE, "We have 19 branches, of which seven are in Madurai. Ordinarily, induction stove sales would be in single digits per day, but since the last two days, sales have jumped by 200 per cent. In the last two days alone, we sold over 300 units overall, with more than 200 units sold in Madurai."
Saravanan added the sudden spike has cleared shelves rapidly. "Even manufacturers did not expect such a surge. If this continues, shortages may occur within two days. It's not just households, as commercial establishments, especially tea shops, are also showing a keen interest in purchasing induction stoves."
Another major retailer from Madurai, James and Co, acknowledged the sharp rise in demand. "A minimum of 20 inquiries for induction stoves are coming in at our mini stores daily, apart from the major branches receiving over 100 inquiries in a day. We have placed additional orders with manufacturers to meet the growing demand," an official said.
The spillover effect is visible across the small appliance segment, with electric cooker sales rising by 10 to 20 per cent. Inquiries for air fryers, ovens, and coffee makers have also seen a notable uptick. Traders caution that continued shortages could further strain inventory levels as more consumers rush to secure a reliable alternative.