Household kitchens turn electric as LPG shortage scare grips Madurai

MADURAI: As the impact of the West Asia war looms over India, the shortage of LPG cylinders grips Madurai city, with households and small eateries in Madurai increasingly switching to electric alternatives, triggering a surge in induction stove sales across the district. Home appliance retailers in Madurai report that if the unprecedented demand continues for another two days, it could lead to induction stoves going out of stock completely in Madurai and other southern districts.

Over the past two days, retailers across Madurai have witnessed a massive rush for induction stoves, priced between Rs 1,700 and Rs 4,000 per unit. "We tried to book a cylinder, but the IVR line for the LPG company could not be connected. After we managed to book a cylinder, they said the delivery will be delayed, so we opted for alternative solutions," said Navas, a resident of Avaniyapuram.

C N Saravanan, Managing Director of Shri Meenakshi Fan House, told TNIE, "We have 19 branches, of which seven are in Madurai. Ordinarily, induction stove sales would be in single digits per day, but since the last two days, sales have jumped by 200 per cent. In the last two days alone, we sold over 300 units overall, with more than 200 units sold in Madurai."