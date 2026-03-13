Induction stoves fly off shelves in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Due to the LPG crisis, induction stove sales have been witnessing brisk business in the city over the last three days. Unlike on normal days, when only three to four pieces are sold, the shopkeeper says more than 30 to 70 units are now being sold daily.
Karuppusamy, a staff of Coimbatore Steel House at Sungam, said that they are selling various brands of induction stoves for a minimum of Rs 1,600 to a maximum of Rs 4,000. Following the LPG crisis, people are making inquiries and buying them for temporary requirements. The stock of induction stoves is almost sold out until Wednesday night and we have been told that our dealers, too are facing a shortage of induction stoves. Along with induction stoves, utensils used for cooking in stoves are also flying off shelves.
Mohan Kumar, who came to purchase an induction stove at a store at Gandhipuram, said he purchased it after his LPG cylinder got exhausted on Tuesday night and the LPG agency refused to accept bookings. "I have to choose this induction stove as a temporary measure as I am unaware when the LPG cylinder will be delivered. I have a small child and have to go for work every day. There is also no option to buy food at hotels as they are also closing down," he said.
Meanwhile, call taxi drivers and owners exchanged heated words with the staff of a CNG station at KNG Pudur on Thadagam Road after the station started collecting Rs 20 extra per litre of CNG. "The actual cost of one litre of CNG is Rs 64. However, the station is selling it for Rs 84. We already face hardship with the price hike. The station staff are demanding an additional Rs 20 which is not acceptable," a car driver said.