Induction stoves fly off shelves in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Due to the LPG crisis, induction stove sales have been witnessing brisk business in the city over the last three days. Unlike on normal days, when only three to four pieces are sold, the shopkeeper says more than 30 to 70 units are now being sold daily.

Karuppusamy, a staff of Coimbatore Steel House at Sungam, said that they are selling various brands of induction stoves for a minimum of Rs 1,600 to a maximum of Rs 4,000. Following the LPG crisis, people are making inquiries and buying them for temporary requirements. The stock of induction stoves is almost sold out until Wednesday night and we have been told that our dealers, too are facing a shortage of induction stoves. Along with induction stoves, utensils used for cooking in stoves are also flying off shelves.