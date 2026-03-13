Man flees after harassing passenger, bus crew suspended for helping him

MADURAI: A TNSTC driver and a conductor were suspended on Thursday for allegedly helping a man, who had harassed a female passenger aboard a Madurai-bound bus in February, escape from the vehicle.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 11.40 pm on February 16, when the TNSTC bus was travelling between Dharapuram and Oddanchatram.

A couple, who had boarded the bus at Tiruppur city, raised complaints after noticing a man in the seat behind them behaving in an inappropriate manner. She resisted the man’s advances and alerted the passengers, despite which the conductor and the driver allegedly urged the couple to remain quiet about the incident.

However, the couple contacted the police control room by dialling 100, but the driver opened the doors of the bus at Oddanchatram Bus Stand, Dindigul, allegedly letting the perpetrator escape.

Later, the couple filed a complaint with the TNSTC (Madurai Division), which initiated a departmental inquiry against the driver and the conductor on March 5.