Man sent to gallows for sexually assaulting three girls

TIRUNELVELI: The Special Court for Pocso Act cases in Tirunelveli on Thursday awarded death penalty to a 41-year-old man who sexually assaulted three girl children in 2023.
In a statement, the city police identified the accused as Anandha Sekar, a resident of Tirunelveli. Judge K Suresh Kumar found him guilty of sexual assault and awarded him death sentence and 10 years of imprisonment. The judge also ordered the Tamil Nadu government to pay `7 lakh each to the three girls as compensation.
According to sources, Anandha Sekar, a married man, was a daily wage labourer and father of a three-year-old child. “In 2023, he abducted and took three local children aged six, seven and eight to his house when his family members had stepped out.
He then carried out penetrative sexual assault on all the three children and threatened to kill them before allowing them to return home. The parents who noticed changes in their children’s behaviour enquired about what had happened to them.
Based on the girls’ explanation, the parents filed a complaint with the All Women Police, who conducted a detailed inquiry and filed the final report,” said sources.
Considering it a rarest of rare case, the judge awarded the death penalty to the convict.