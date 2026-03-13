Man sent to gallows for sexually assaulting three girls

According to sources, Anandha Sekar, a married man, was a daily wage labourer and father of a three-year-old child. “In 2023, he abducted and took three local children aged six, seven and eight to his house when his family members had stepped out.

He then carried out penetrative sexual assault on all the three children and threatened to kill them before allowing them to return home. The parents who noticed changes in their children’s behaviour enquired about what had happened to them.

Based on the girls’ explanation, the parents filed a complaint with the All Women Police, who conducted a detailed inquiry and filed the final report,” said sources.

Considering it a rarest of rare case, the judge awarded the death penalty to the convict.