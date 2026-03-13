Mega container terminal set to come up at Chennai Port

CHENNAI: Plans for a mega container terminal in the Outer Harbour are set to anchor the next phase of expansion at Chennai Port, even as the port posts record cargo and container volumes this financial year.

“The proposed mega container terminal in the outer harbour, with a planned 2-km quay length and about 90 hectares of backup area, will significantly expand container handling capacity and strengthen Chennai’s position as a key gateway for regional trade,” said S Viswanathan, chairman of the Chennai Port Authority.

The expansion push comes as the port has already achieved its highest-ever container throughput of 1.83 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) on March 11, surpassing the previous record of 1.82 million TEUs handled in FY25. The milestone was reached around 20 days earlier than last year.

Cargo traffic has also remained strong. The port crossed the 50-million-tonne mark for FY26 on February 12, about 18 days ahead of the previous financial year, reflecting steady demand from exporters and importers in southern India, a release said. The port has retained all existing services while adding six new shipping services during the year, helping to sustain container growth despite strong competition from nearby public and private ports along the east coast.