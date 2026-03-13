NDA allies will stage protests across TN on March 17: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is leading the NDA in Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, announced that the allies of the NDA will stage demonstrations in all district headquarters on March 17, condemning the DMK government for the alleged deterioration of law and order in TN, continuing sexual assaults on women and girls and failure to curb narcotics.

In a statement, Palaniswami requested the AIADMK district secretaries to facilitate the participation of the office-bearers and cadre of alliance parties. He also appealed to people from all sections of society to take part in these protests.

The AIADMK leader said that since the day the DMK assumed office, law and order in TN has been completely undermined. Despite requests to bring down crime, the government has failed to take appropriate action. “News reports about sexual assaults and the breakdown of law and order continue to emerge almost every day,” he added.