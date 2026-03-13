Number of plaints registered itself reflects TN’s level of safety: Regupathy

CHENNAI: Referring to the percentage of women employed and those pursuing higher education in Tamil Nadu, Natural Resources Minister S Regupathy asserted that the women in Tamil Nadu are safe compared to the previous regime.

Speaking to reporters at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, he said that the people are afraid to even file FIRs in BJP-ruled states.

“In Tamil Nadu, the registration of complaints itself reflects awareness and safety of women. The fact that 42% of the state’s women are employed and 52% of them pursue higher education demonstrates the level of safety here. This must be compared with the Pollachi incident during the previous regime where complaints were not even registered,” Regupathy told reporters.

The minister also blamed the BJP-led central government for not preventing the cannabis circulation in Tamil Nadu.

“Cannabis is not cultivated in Tamil Nadu, it is brought in from other states. Preventing that is the responsibility of the centre’s narcotics control agencies. Nevertheless, the Tamil Nadu government is taking strict action to curb it. Regardless of who the offenders are, Chief Minister M K Stalin will not hesitate to take strong action against them,” Regupathy said.