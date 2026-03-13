One more Nepal native held for murder of 82-year-old

COIMBATORE: The special team attached to the Coimbatore city police, which has been camped at Bengaluru, arrested a 26-year-old Nepali youth in connection with the murder of an 82-year-old woman, R Kasturi, a daughter of PV Rama Variar, the founder of Arya Vaidya Pharmacy, on March 6 at Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore.

Police had already arrested two suspects and he is the third one. Two more prime suspects, the female maid of the deceased and her male friend, who hailed from Nepal, were absconding. Police said that the gang had robbed five sovereigns of jewels, Rs 1.4 lakh cash and some other valuables from the house belongs to Kasturi.