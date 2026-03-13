One more Nepal native held for murder of 82-year-old

COIMBATORE: The special team attached to the Coimbatore city police, which has been camped at Bengaluru, arrested a 26-year-old Nepali youth in connection with the murder of an 82-year-old woman, R Kasturi, a daughter of PV Rama Variar, the founder of Arya Vaidya Pharmacy, on March 6 at Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore.
Police had already arrested two suspects and he is the third one. Two more prime suspects, the female maid of the deceased and her male friend, who hailed from Nepal, were absconding. Police said that the gang had robbed five sovereigns of jewels, Rs 1.4 lakh cash and some other valuables from the house belongs to Kasturi.
The arrested was identified as Dammer Bahadur Budhu alias Dinesh (26) from Nepal. He is the brother of Raju, the suspected mastermind of the heist. He was remanded to prison on Thursday. Police recovered Rs 32,000 in cash, antique wrist watches, local and foreign currencies and a few other materials used in the heist.
The special team had already arrested two Nepali nationals on Sunday from Thippasandra in Bengaluru in Karnataka, and recovered a gold chain of five sovereigns, a gold bangle of a little over two sovereigns, silver articles, three wrist watches and Rs 57,000 in cash from them. The absconding suspect Raju, who hatched the plan, had not been part of the crime directly, and he operated the gang from the outside.