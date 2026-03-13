Sagoserve sets out to explore export markets, ships product to Canada, US

SALEM: With demand for sago remaining weak in the domestic market, Sagoserve has started exploring overseas markets and has exported sago to Canada for the first time. Recently, a consignment was also sent to the United States.

Sagoserve Managing Director R Keerthy Priyadarshini said the first export of 500 kg of sago was sent to Canada on February 18 through the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), a central government body that promotes agricultural exports.

Another consignment of 500 kg was exported to the United States through the Tamil Nadu Apex Exporters Association (TNAPEX), which helps exporters connect with international buyers.

The export deal with the US buyer was signed during a buyer-seller meeting in Salem on March 7, under the leadership of Salem District Collector R Brindha Devi. The meeting was coordinated by Sagoserve.

Priyadarshini said APEDA and TNAPEX organise national and international buyer-seller meetings where producers and buyers interact. Through such meetings, Sagoserve was able to identify overseas buyers and export two consignments so far.

Sagoserve is a cooperative body of sago manufacturers, with about 385 sago units registered as members. The organisation has been promoting a product branded as 'chemical-free sago', which has been registered as a trademark.

She said bleaching agents are usually used in the preparation of sago to give the pearls a white appearance and to improve storage life.

“Because of this, there was a perception among consumers that sago was adulterated, which affected its demand in the local market. To address this, Sagoserve introduced chemical-free sago where no bleaching agents or chemicals are used during processing,” she said.