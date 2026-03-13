Stalin lauds SC order, calls it victory for social justice
CHENNAI: Welcoming the verdict of the Supreme Court on Thursday that said that the OBC non-creamy layer status cannot be determined solely based on parental income, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the ruling is a significant step in strengthening India’s commitment to social justice and ensuring fair implementation of reservation policies.
The CM, in a post on X, said the SC ruling shielded genuine OBC aspirants from wrongful exclusion, upholds high court rulings on civil services eligibility, rejects hostile discrimination across employment sectors and reaffirms reservation’s goal of remedying social backwardness.
However, the CM also pointed out that while the SC gave this ruling, the NDA government defended a position that could have excluded many genuine OBC candidates and introduced the EWS quota, departing from the constitutional basis of reservations. He said, even now, after three decades of implementation of the Mandal commission’s recommendations, many OBC posts remain unfilled in premier institutions and the union government.
Stating that the DMK has consistently fought for social justice, including securing 27% OBC reservation in the all-India quota for medical seats, Stalin said, “Our pursuit of social justice continues.”
“I urge the centre to create supernumerary seats for OBC candidates who cleared the civil services examination but were denied their rightful place, and rectify this injustice in the spirit of constitutional equality,” he added.