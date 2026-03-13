Stalin lauds SC order, calls it victory for social justice

However, the CM also pointed out that while the SC gave this ruling, the NDA government defended a position that could have excluded many genuine OBC candidates and introduced the EWS quota, departing from the constitutional basis of reservations. He said, even now, after three decades of implementation of the Mandal commission’s recommendations, many OBC posts remain unfilled in premier institutions and the union government.

Stating that the DMK has consistently fought for social justice, including securing 27% OBC reservation in the all-India quota for medical seats, Stalin said, “Our pursuit of social justice continues.”

“I urge the centre to create supernumerary seats for OBC candidates who cleared the civil services examination but were denied their rightful place, and rectify this injustice in the spirit of constitutional equality,” he added.