Teacher, HM transferred after they made kids to clean shop, sell snacks

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 48-year-old teacher working at a government primary school in Kariapatti was transferred on Thursday after a probe by the officials of the Education department revealed that she made the students clean her fancy store and forced them to bring snacks from the shop to school to sell to other students. The school headmistress was also transferred after she made the students clean her room and the school premises.
The issue came to light recently after a video surfaced showing two students of Classes 4 and 5 cleaning a fancy store owned by Second Grade Teacher (SGT) Lakshmi in the locality.
The video also showed the boys carrying a bag filled with snacks and other items from the shop to the school.
When a resident who had recorded the video questioned the students, they allegedly stated that they had been opening the shop every morning at the teacher’s instruction and bringing snacks from the store to school. The items were allegedly sold to other students during break. The video further showed some students cleaning the school premises.
Officials from the Education Department said that an inquiry into the incident revealed that Lakshmi had been serving at the school for nearly 20 years and that the practice had been continuing for more than six months.
Though other teachers, including headmistress Ponnuthayee, were aware of the activities, they did not report the matter as Lakshmi was the senior-most staff member. The headmistress was transferred for failing to report the incident and for allegedly asking students to clean her cabin.
Officials further said that the Child Protection Unit will conduct a separate inquiry into the matter.