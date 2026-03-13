TN allots sand dune to pvt school, gets earful from judge

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has severely criticised the Tamil Nadu government for allotting land classified as sand dunes as an alternative site for a private school in lieu of the land taken over from the institution.

“When this land of the petitioner is taken back for the temple purposes and instead, sand dunes are given as alternate land, it is apt to quote Hubert Reeves who said – Man is the most insane species. He worships an invisible God and destroys a visible Nature. Unaware that this Nature he is destroying is the God he’s worshiping,” Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said.

These observations and comments were made in a recent order on a petition filed by St Joseph Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Koothapakkam in Cuddalore district.

Pointing out that the land allotted is sand dunes, he said, “Sand dunes are natural buffers that protect the land from storms and other events. They act as sand reservoirs. They are habitats for certain flora and fauna. They are an eco-sensitive system of utmost importance.”

The judge directed the state government to consider the proposal of an alternative site at Thiruvanthipuram village for allotting land to the school.

The petitioner had purchased 5.77 acres of land in Koothapakkam from the School Education department in 1979 and has been running the school. However, objections were raised by certain persons regarding 3.40 acres stating that it had been used for the purposes of the Devanatha Swamy temple as the land actually belonged to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department and it was taken over by the government before selling it to the school.