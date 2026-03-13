TVK stages statewide stir against govt

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Vijay’s TVK held a state-wide protest on Thursday condemning the state government for failing to curb the alleged deterioration of law and order and the spread of narcotics across the state.

The party also demanded the immediate issuance of a government order to conduct a caste-based survey, and urged the government to withdraw “undemocratic guidelines”, alleging that it was aimed at restricting the party’s public outreach programmes.

TVK campaign secretary Aadhav Arjuna, addressing the gathering, alleged that the DMK threatened actor Rajinikanth when he tried to enter politics. Stating that Rajinikanth was the most famous actor who wanted to enter politics after MGR, Arjuna said he had no personal misgivings against Rajinikanth, but only Vijay had the mental strength to enter politics despite the threats he faced from all the sides.