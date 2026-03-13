Two booked in Madurai under Goondas for hoarding gas cylinders

MADURAI: In a first, the Goondas Act has been invoked against two persons in Madurai for hoarding subsidised and commercial LPG cylinders and selling them illegally. During a raid at a vacant site near Kovilpappakudi Athalai on Wednesday, the Civil Supplies Criminal Investigation Department (CSCID) officials seized 209 cylinders, including 100 subsidised domestic cylinders and 109 commercial cylinders.

Palani (46), son of Mayan, was arrested on the spot. A subsequent search near the house of V Madhankumar (27) at Anandam Nagar led to the seizure of another 189 cylinders — 63 subsidised and 126 commercial cylinders. In total, 398 cylinders were confiscated from the two locations.

Separate cases were registered against the two under the Essential Commodities Act, following which they were arrested. Based on recommendations from CSCID and a proposal from SP Srinivasa Perumal, Collector KJ Praveenkumar ordered their preventive detention under the Prevention of Blackmarketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act. Officials said Palani and Madhankumar were lodged in Madurai Central Prison on Thursday.

This is the first instance in the state where the preventive detention law has been invoked against persons involved in hoarding gas cylinders.