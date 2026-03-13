Two Rameswaram fishers held by Sri Lankan navy for alleged IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: Two fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested on Wednesday by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The arrested were identified as J Minido Rayappan and R Sumanson, both from Rameswaram.

Sources said the fishermen had ventured into the sea from Rameswaram on Wednesday. While they were fishing in the northern Mannar sea region, Sri Lankan Navy personnel intercepted and seized the boat, and detained the two fishermen.

The arrested fishermen have been handed over to the fisheries authorities in Kilinochchi.

The fishermen’s association from Rameswaram urged the centre to delegate with the Sri Lankan government to address the issues. Relatives of the arrested fishermen also staged protest near Thangachimadam pressing release of the two fishermen.