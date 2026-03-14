Demand for rocket stoves shoots up but makers struggle to deliver

COIMBATORE: The disruption in LPG cylinder supply has triggered a surge in demand for alternative cooking equipment, particularly rocket stoves, as they fly off shop shelves and manufacturers say they struggle to keep up with orders.

Manufacturers in Coimbatore—a major hub for commercial kitchen equipment—told TNIE that they are witnessing an unprecedented demand for the firewood-based rocket stove, also known as the turbo stove, besides commercial induction stoves.

According to industry experts, the sudden spike in orders has created a manufacturing problem. Earlier, customers were promised delivery within a week. A shortage of raw materials and limited production capacity are major challenges to meeting demand, say manufacturers.

Shree Vidhya Rajendran, proprietor of Coimbatore-based firm Hot Springs, said the surge began earlier this week and is intensifying.

Vidhya said, “There has been a sharp spike in demand for our turbo stoves since Monday. Earlier, the demand for firewood-based boilers and stoves was minimal.“

According to Vidhya, both commercial and domestic variants are witnessing strong demand. With induction stoves already sold out in many retail outlets, several households have also started considering modernised firewood stoves as a viable alternative.