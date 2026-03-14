TN polls: Fresh headaches for DMK as Left parties demand Congress-like deal, more seats

The CPI(M) and CPI are unhappy with the DMK's refusal to offer them more seats than allocated in 2021. Ahead of the 2026 TN Assembly elections, both parties are insisting on a Congress-like treatment within the alliance.

The CPI(M) and CPI contested 12 seats between them and won two each in the 2021 Assembly elections.

The Left parties are once again part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the state for the upcoming Assembly polls. With talks remaining inconclusive so far, CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugham told the media on Saturday that his party had sought a two-digit number of seats.

This request was conveyed to the DMK seat-sharing committee led by party treasurer TR Baalu. However, the DMK expressed its inability to allocate more seats, stating that new parties had joined the coalition.

"But even amid this difficulty, the Congress party has been given additional seats. Similarly, media reports suggest that the DMDK will also be given more seats," Shanmugham noted.

"Therefore, there is no justification for saying that while additional seats are allocated to others, they cannot be given to the Left parties. Our decision is to contest more seats than in the last election," he added.

He further said that this position had been conveyed to the negotiating team. "They said they would discuss it with their leader and get back to us," Shanmugham said.