TN polls: Fresh headaches for DMK as Left parties demand Congress-like deal, more seats

The CPI(M) and CPI are unhappy with the DMK's refusal to offer them more seats than allocated in 2021. Ahead of the 2026 TN Assembly elections, both parties are insisting on a Congress-like treatment within the alliance.
The CPI(M) and CPI contested 12 seats between them and won two each in the 2021 Assembly elections.
The Left parties are once again part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the state for the upcoming Assembly polls. With talks remaining inconclusive so far, CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugham told the media on Saturday that his party had sought a two-digit number of seats.
This request was conveyed to the DMK seat-sharing committee led by party treasurer TR Baalu. However, the DMK expressed its inability to allocate more seats, stating that new parties had joined the coalition.
"But even amid this difficulty, the Congress party has been given additional seats. Similarly, media reports suggest that the DMDK will also be given more seats," Shanmugham noted.
"Therefore, there is no justification for saying that while additional seats are allocated to others, they cannot be given to the Left parties. Our decision is to contest more seats than in the last election," he added.
He further said that this position had been conveyed to the negotiating team. "They said they would discuss it with their leader and get back to us," Shanmugham said.
CPI wants 12 seats
CPI (M) state secretariat member K Kanagaraj told The New Indian Express that the party had initially sought 12 seats. However, the DMK requested the party to scale down its demand.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian confirmed to the media that the party had sought more seats than it contested in 2021. However, the DMK has agreed to allocate only five seats.
He added that the party's state executive committee will meet on Sunday to decide the next course of action. Veerapandian reiterated that the party's primary goal is to defeat the BJP.
The next round of talks is scheduled for March 17.
VCK wants more too
Another long-time ally, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which won four out of the six Assembly seats it contested in 2021, is also expecting more seats this time.
"We haven't specified any numbers," said VCK Lok Sabha MP D Ravikumar.
"In 2011, we contested 12 seats," he said, adding that the party had sought seats based on its strength.
It may be noted that the DMK has allocated 28 seats and one Rajya Sabha berth to the Congress. The Vaiko-led MDMK has been allocated four seats, of which the party will contest three constituencies on the DMK's Rising Sun symbol.
In 2021, the MDMK contested six seats and won four.
The Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK), led by ER Eswaran, has been allocated two seats. The Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), led by MH Jawahirullah, and the Indian Union Muslim League have been allocated two seats each.
Other allies in the SPA include the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Tamil Nadu Peasants and Workers Party (TNPWP), Adhi Tamilar Peravai (ATP), among others.