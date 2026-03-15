BJP’s big bet on Vijay: Deputy CM offer sparks Tamil Nadu power play

The emergence of actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has become one of the most closely watched developments in the run-up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election.

In recent days, reports have circulated in political and media circles suggesting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has attempted to open negotiations with Vijay by offering a significant power-sharing arrangement if TVK agrees to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state.

According to these reports, the BJP is believed to have proposed a seat-sharing formula that would allow TVK to contest a large number of constituencies and, in the event that the alliance forms the government, Vijay would be positioned to take up the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

Although the proposal has not been formally confirmed, the speculation itself has generated intense debate within Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. The state has long been dominated by two major Dravidian parties, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

National parties such as the BJP have historically struggled to establish a dominant presence in the state’s electoral politics, largely due to the strength of Dravidian identity politics and regional leadership traditions. In this context, Vijay’s entry into politics is seen by many analysts as a potentially disruptive force capable of reshaping electoral alignments.

Vijay formally launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as a political movement after decades of popularity as one of Tamil cinema’s most influential stars. His fan clubs, which have existed for many years across the state, have been gradually reorganised into political support structures. This organizational base gives him a degree of grassroots visibility that most new political entrants lack. The BJP’s reported outreach to Vijay can therefore be interpreted as part of a broader strategic attempt to expand its influence in Tamil Nadu by partnering with a figure who commands a massive youth following and significant cultural influence.