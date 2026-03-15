Lack of cooperation hampers probe into Thoothukudi girl murder: Cops

THOOTHUKUDI: While the family members of the 17-year-old girl, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances on March 11, remain stern on their demand of receiving the body only after the arrest of the suspects, the district police have alleged that non-cooperation from the kin and the villagers has hampered the progress of the investigation.

On Tuesday evening in Vedanatham, the teenager, who had stepped out to attend nature's call, did not return to her house and was found dead the following day. The search efforts were delayed as the complaints filed with the Kulathur police station and Vilathikulam All Women Police Station were allegedly treated with a lack of seriousness.

In connection with the incident, Vilathikulam AWPS Inspector V P Praveena was suspended on Thursday. The person missing case has been altered to one of suspicious murder. The autopsy report indicated a severe fracture in the neck bone, suggesting that the victim was strangled to death. However, the postmortem examination could not confirm sexual assault, and the doctors at the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital have sent samples for laboratory analysis.

Personnel privy to the investigation told TNIE that movements of the suspects were difficult to trace because only 15 CCTV cameras were installed in the village. The police are recovering data from the smartphone used by the victim and are analysing her social media accounts for clues.