Karur train crash: College bus driver booked

KARUR/SALEM: A day after the accident at an unmanned railway crossing in which 24 students of a private engineering college suffered injuries when the college bus was hit by a goods train, the Velliyanai police on Sunday booked the bus driver, R Periyasamy (64) alias Murugesan, for rash and negligent driving.

The bus was on Saturday heading towards Esanatham from K Paramathi in Karur with 40 students. When the driver tried to cross the unmanned level crossing, a goods train carrying materials to a cement factory in Puliyur hit the vehicle, resulting in injuries to 24 students and the driver. While a majority of the students were discharged from hospitals after first aid, the police have detained the driver.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Salem Division, Banna Lal, on Sunday said the accident occured on tracks laid, owned and operated by the cement factory and not by Indian Railways.

Addressing media persons, he said, “The line was established in 1969, and its control and responsibility lies entirely with the factory.”