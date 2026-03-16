Tamil Nadu assembly polls: DMK's seat-share talks stuck as allies seek better deals

CHENNAI: The seat-sharing negotiations in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) have hit a bottleneck, with several of the long-time allies demanding a larger share of seats ahead of the elections.

While the CPI, CPM and VCK are pressing for more seats than what they contested in the 2021 Assembly polls, Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader T Velmurugan went a step ahead and said that his party was having second thoughts about continuing with the ruling DMK for one seat.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Velmurugan said they had demanded more seats, but have not yet heard from the DMK. “In such a scenario, majority of the members of our party’s high-level committee have asked to reconsider having an alliance with the ruling DMK for the same one seat that we contested in 2021,” he said, adding that the party had also submitted a 10-point demand to the DMK, on which the latter is yet to revert.

Both CPI and CPM, which had contested in six seats each and won two each last time, have also demanded an increase in their seats. After the first round of talks with the DMK, the Left parties had separately demanded to increase at least one seat each as the SPA is crowded with new partners.

“The DMK is asking us to contest in five seats, one less than 2021. We are of the opinion that at least the same six seats should be retained for us. But, the DMK is yet to revert,” sources in the Left parties told TNIE.