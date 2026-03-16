Woman murdered in Pudukkottai for resisting bid to abduct daughter

PUDUKKOTTAI: A 42-year-old woman was murdered near Neduvasal late on Saturday allegedly when she resisted an attempt by a gang to abduct her teenage daughter. Vadakadu police identified the victim as R Kaliammal (42), the first wife of Ramesh. Police said S Vivian (33) of Tirukazhukundram in Chengalpattu district, brother of Ramesh’s second wife, wanted to marry Kaliammal’s 18-year-old daughter, but the proposal was opposed by the family.

On Saturday night, Vivian, along with few others, came to Kaliammal’s house and allegedly tried to take the girl away forcibly. When Kaliammal intervened and resisted their attempt, a quarrel broke out. During the altercation, Kaliammal was attacked by Vivian and his accomplices, leaving her dead on the spot.

The accused fled the scene soon after the incident, police said. Based on initial probe, police detained Vivian. During inquiry, he claimed to be a district-level functionary of the BJP’s unorganised labourers’ wing. Police have also detained three others suspected to have assisted him for questioning. The body of the victim was sent for postmortem examination.