AIADMK MP stokes controversy, refers to actress Nayanthara while criticising TN CM

CHENNAI: AIADMK MP C V Shanmugam stoked a controversy on Tuesday by referring to actress Nayanthara while ridiculing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's initiative of "Tell us your dream", resulting in a backlash from various sections.

While participating in the party's protest against the DMK dispensation in Villupuram, about 150 km from here, Shanmugam, a former state minister remarked, "I want Nayanthara, will you fulfill? Will the Chief Minister fulfill someone's dream to marry Nayanthara?" Taking a dig at the Chief Minister for launching the scheme at the fag end of the rule, to obtain feedback on development initiatives from the public, Shanmugam wondered what Stalin had done all through the five years of his tenure.

Later, the former state law minister expressed regret and clarified that his remarks pertaining to the actress were uttered by "mistake" and that there was no "malicious intent."

A spokesperson from the party, however, distanced the AIADMK from the derogatory and inappropriate remark.

Shanmugam is known to make controversial remarks. Previously, he had said that the Chief Minister might even announce a wife for free as part of his election promises.

This statement evoked spontaneous criticism from the political party leaders.

Slamming the MP, DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi said the AIADMK has never had any political culture or basic morality.

"Therefore, it is futile to expect the Leader of the Opposition to take action against the disgusting speech of this person from his party who routinely degrades women," Kanimozhi said on 'X.'