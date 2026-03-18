Ex-Tiruchengode DSP’s death: Convict demands fresh probe

NAMAKKAL: Seeking a reinvestigation into the death of former Tiruchengode Deputy Superintendent of Police R Vishnupriya, a petition has been filed in the Namakkal Judicial Magistrate Court.

The petition, filed in the name of S Yuvaraj, a convict in the 2015 murder of youth Gokulraj, was submitted before by his mother on Monday. The petition requested that former Namakkal Superintendent of Police SR Senthil Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police V Raju, and an inspector be re-examined. It has reportedly raised questions over the manner in which the earlier inquiry was conducted and sought a detailed re-examination of the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death.

Vishnupriya was found dead in 2015 while serving as DSP in Tiruchengode, where she was handling the investigation into the murder of Gokulraj. The case was later taken over by the CBI, which concluded that it was a case of suicide, following which the case was closed.

Speaking to reporters, Yuvaraj’s mother alleged that the probe was not carried out properly and that her son had been imprisoned for several years while those allegedly involved were being protected.

Yuvaraj is also the founder of Dheeran Chinnamalai Gounder Peravai.