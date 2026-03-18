‘Minority groups know who their true friends are’: IUML chief Mohideen

In a freewheeling interaction with TNIE’s S Kumaresan, KM Khader Mohideen, president of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), one of the older parties representing the Muslim community, speaks about the electoral prospects of the DMK-led alliance and the party. Excerpts:

Despite being part of the winning alliance in 2021, IUML failed to win any of the three seats it contested. What went wrong?

Elections today require a lot of money. In an alliance, many parties are involved, and each has to spend separately for meetings and campaigning. In the last election, our opponents were ruling both at the centre and the state. They spent heavily. We could not match that level of spending. Our party has never collected funds from the Muslim community for elections.

We only used small donations given by the community's well-wishers. Only that limited amount was shared between our three candidates. Now, we have instructed our district units to raise funds specifically for elections. We are making arrangements to provide candidates with funds within the limits set by the Election Commission.

We are confident that with better planning and people’s support, we will win.

Muslim parties often demand greater representation, but Muslim women rarely get tickets. Why is this so?

In our party, women already have representation. Two of our 12 national executive committee members are women. We encourage women to take part in politics at all levels. For the upcoming election, we were planning to field two women candidate if allotted four seats in the alliance. We have been saying this in district meetings for the past year.

Since we have been allotted only two seats now, we will carefully study the constituencies we get and see if they are electorally suitable for giving opportunity for women.

With NTK becoming a recognised party and Vijay’s TVK entering politics, do you think minority votes may get split?

The relationship between the Muslim community and the DMK is very strong. It has existed for generations. The DMK understands the real problems of Muslims and takes steps to address them. People are aware of this.

So, the support for DMK-led alliance will not weaken because of a few individuals supporting other parties. Minority communities know who their true friends are. Based on their experience, they will continue to support the DMK alliance. We have also benefited from being part of this alliance.