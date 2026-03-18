TN Assembly polls 2026 | Palaniswami frustrated over failed alliance calculations: Minister Regupathy

CHENNAI: Reacting to Edappadi K Palaniswami’s statements on law and order situation in the state, the minister handling the courts and prisons portfolios, S Regupathy, on Tuesday said the AIADMK general secretary was making false allegations against the DMK government out of frustration over his party’s “instability” following failed alliance calculations.

“Palaniswami had expected that several parties would join his alliance in the upcoming elections, but his coalition calculations have not worked out. As the alliance has not taken shape properly and the party is not under control, he is making false allegations against our government,” the minister said.

“People are not ready to trust his policies. The AIADMK is currently in a state of flux and he is only trying to protect his position,” he added.

Further, the minister questioned whether Palaniswami could speak on the number of murders that took place during the AIADMK regime.

“Compared to the AIADMK government, law and order is better upheld under the DMK government, and people feel safer. As reports suggest that 80% of women are likely to vote for the DMK government, Palaniswami and the BJP are staging a drama to suppress women’s votes”. The minister also took a dig at Palaniswami for not criticising the BJP-led Union government on the disruption of LPG cylinder supply.