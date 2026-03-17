'246 murders in 75 days': AIADMK chief EPS targets DMK govt over rising crime

CHENNAI: Alleging that no one appears to be safe under the DMK regime, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said that, as of March 17 — in the first 75 days of this year — as many as 246 murders had taken place across the State.
He said that 1,408 murders were reported last year and alleged that, lacking the courage to face the people, the government was offering explanations through officials.
Palaniswami made the remarks while addressing a demonstration jointly organised by the AIADMK and its NDA alliance partners in Virugambakkam, as part of a statewide protest against the DMK, particularly criticising its alleged failure to maintain law and order. Functionaries from the BJP, AMMK, PMK and other allies took part.
Alleging large-scale irregularities in TASMAC operations, Palaniswami said there are around 6,000 liquor outlets across Tamil Nadu, with approximately 1.5 crore bottles sold daily.
An additional Rs 10 is reportedly collected per bottle, amounting to Rs 15 crore a day, Rs 450 crore a month and Rs 5,400 crore a year — thus, nearly Rs 24,000 crore has been swindled over the past four years.
The AIADMK leader alleged that electricity tariffs have risen sharply since the DMK government assumed office. What was Rs 1,000 during the AIADMK regime has now increased to Rs 2,500, a 67% rise. For commercial establishments, peak-hour charges have been introduced, along with an annual increase of 5%. Property tax has risen by 100%, with a further 6% annual escalation. Building permit fees have also increased several-fold; for every 1,000 sq ft, charges in municipal corporations are three times higher than during the AIADMK government.
He said the cost of construction materials has surged. Despite the DMK’s election promise to regulate prices by bringing them under the essential commodities category, no action has been taken, he added, even after the issue was raised in the Assembly.
Further, the price of M-sand has doubled from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 per unit; jelly from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,500; steel from Rs 40,000 to Rs 65,000 per tonne; bricks from Rs 8 to Rs 13 each; and cement from Rs 240 to Rs 340 per bag. Timber prices have risen by 200%. "As a result, housing has become unaffordable for the poor and building a home is now reduced to a mere dream, and the construction sector has been severely affected.
Palaniswami said that in the Municipal Administration Department, the Enforcement Directorate conducted an inquiry and, based on evidence, sent three communications directing that FIRs be registered. However, no action has been taken so far. The AIADMK approached the High Court seeking the registration of FIRs against ministers and officials; despite the court ordering that FIRs be filed, the Stalin government has not implemented the directive.