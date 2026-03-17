'246 murders in 75 days': AIADMK chief EPS targets DMK govt over rising crime

CHENNAI: Alleging that no one appears to be safe under the DMK regime, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said that, as of March 17 — in the first 75 days of this year — as many as 246 murders had taken place across the State.

He said that 1,408 murders were reported last year and alleged that, lacking the courage to face the people, the government was offering explanations through officials.

Palaniswami made the remarks while addressing a demonstration jointly organised by the AIADMK and its NDA alliance partners in Virugambakkam, as part of a statewide protest against the DMK, particularly criticising its alleged failure to maintain law and order. Functionaries from the BJP, AMMK, PMK and other allies took part.

Alleging large-scale irregularities in TASMAC operations, Palaniswami said there are around 6,000 liquor outlets across Tamil Nadu, with approximately 1.5 crore bottles sold daily.

An additional Rs 10 is reportedly collected per bottle, amounting to Rs 15 crore a day, Rs 450 crore a month and Rs 5,400 crore a year — thus, nearly Rs 24,000 crore has been swindled over the past four years.