'Corruption, inefficiency under DMK concerning; EPS' record stands in stark contrast'

The AIADMK–BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is pulling out all stops in the fight against the well-knit Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) led by the DMK.

There are even reports that the BJP is trying to woo Vijay's Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) into the NDA fold by offering the actor the post of Deputy Chief Minister to rework the vote arithmetic in their favour.

Noted election expert Professor Ramu Manivannan said the move, if it had been attempted, is interesting since there is no significant anti-incumbency against the ruling front in Tamil Nadu. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he, however, acknowledged that issues such as corruption could prove to be speed bumps in the path of DMK's smooth return to power.

With the action heating up in the AIADMK camp, The New Indian Express sent a set of questions to the party national spokesperson and the country's first transgender politician, Apsara R, who responded via WhatsApp. She said that the core issue before the people of Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections is the misrule of the DMK government. Excerpts from the interview:

What issues will the AIADMK campaign on?

"Over the last few years, we have seen a sharp rise in crimes against women, a worrying deterioration in law and order, and a government that has accumulated massive state debt without delivering meaningful development," she told The New Indian Express.

"The DMK came to power promising transformation, but many of those poll promises remain unfulfilled. Welfare delivery has weakened in several areas and there have been serious concerns raised by citizens regarding access to old-age pensions and other social schemes.

"Even more concerning is the issue of corruption and administrative inefficiency, which has been publicly acknowledged by their own former finance minister, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, in remarks about systemic corruption within the government."

Under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK will campaign on the planks of good governance and effective welfare delivery, Apsara stressed.