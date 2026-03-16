'Corruption, inefficiency under DMK concerning; EPS' record stands in stark contrast'

The AIADMK–BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is pulling out all stops in the fight against the well-knit Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) led by the DMK.
There are even reports that the BJP is trying to woo Vijay's Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) into the NDA fold by offering the actor the post of Deputy Chief Minister to rework the vote arithmetic in their favour.
Noted election expert Professor Ramu Manivannan said the move, if it had been attempted, is interesting since there is no significant anti-incumbency against the ruling front in Tamil Nadu. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he, however, acknowledged that issues such as corruption could prove to be speed bumps in the path of DMK's smooth return to power.
With the action heating up in the AIADMK camp, The New Indian Express sent a set of questions to the party national spokesperson and the country's first transgender politician, Apsara R, who responded via WhatsApp. She said that the core issue before the people of Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections is the misrule of the DMK government. Excerpts from the interview:
What issues will the AIADMK campaign on?
"Over the last few years, we have seen a sharp rise in crimes against women, a worrying deterioration in law and order, and a government that has accumulated massive state debt without delivering meaningful development," she told The New Indian Express.
"The DMK came to power promising transformation, but many of those poll promises remain unfulfilled. Welfare delivery has weakened in several areas and there have been serious concerns raised by citizens regarding access to old-age pensions and other social schemes.
"Even more concerning is the issue of corruption and administrative inefficiency, which has been publicly acknowledged by their own former finance minister, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, in remarks about systemic corruption within the government."
Under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK will campaign on the planks of good governance and effective welfare delivery, Apsara stressed.
How many seats will the AIADMK contest?
Tamil Nadu has 234 Assembly constituencies, and the exact number of seats the AIADMK will contest will depend on alliance discussions and seat-sharing arrangements. However, the AIADMK will be the principal force leading the alliance, and we expect to contest the majority of seats, as has traditionally been the case. Our focus is not just on numbers but on building a strong winning coalition across the state to provide an effective alternative government, she said.
Will the BJP prove to be a headache?
Not at all. The alliance with the BJP will not be a disadvantage. The relationship between the BJP and AIADMK has historically been one of cooperation for the development of Tamil Nadu. Together, governments at the Centre and the State have facilitated major schemes, infrastructure projects, and institutions that have benefited the people of Tamil Nadu.
AIADMK has always maintained its distinct Dravidian identity and regional priorities while working constructively with the Union government whenever it benefits the state. Therefore, the alliance should be seen not as a disadvantage but as a partnership that can bring resources, development, and institutional support to Tamil Nadu.
On the TVK
The Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam is a new political entrant, and in a democracy everyone has the right to participate in politics.
However, elections in Tamil Nadu ultimately come down to credibility, governance experience, and administrative capability.
Under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK government demonstrated stable and efficient governance, particularly during challenging periods such as cyclones, droughts and the pandemic. Major infrastructure projects, road expansion, industrial investments, and welfare schemes were implemented with administrative efficiency and fiscal discipline.
So while new parties may emerge, the people of Tamil Nadu will ultimately ask a simple question: who has actually governed well and delivered results? On that front, the AIADMK under Edappadi Palaniswami has a clear and proven track record of governance, which stands in stark contrast to what we are witnessing today under the current government, particularly in areas such as women's safety and fiscal discipline.