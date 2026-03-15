Ally threatens to walk out of DMK alliance, peeved Congress leader warns of possible defeat!

On a Sunday when election dates were finally revealed, there were further rumblings within the DMK-led alliance.

While the Tamil Nadu Congress chief attempted to soothe the disgruntled Left parties, one of his own leaders lashed out against the DMK, even predicting the ruling front's defeat. An ally, meanwhile, threatened to walk out of the alliance if their demands were not met.

In next-door Puducherry, the Chief Minister was accused of presiding over a government that thrived on a 30% commission culture. With there being no dearth of action, let us dive into the happenings.

Don't forget our sacrifices, reminds TN Congress Chief

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief K Selvaperunthagai said that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance is ready for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Asked about the Left parties being hurt by the treatment given to the Congress and challenging the DMK's reluctance to allocate them more seats, Selvaperunthagai said all allies must understand that the Congress has also seen their seat share come down over the years.

In 2006, the Grand Old Party had contested 48 seats. In 2011, the party contested 63 seats and in 2016, it contested 41 seats. He said the allies should understand this.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Selvaperunthagai said that protecting the State's rights by keeping the BJP away will be one of the main goals of the Secular Progressive Alliance.

When asked about the law and order issue in Tamil Nadu, he agreed more measures need to be taken on this aspect, but added that things are worse in BJP-ruled states.

Vijay can forget winning Tiruchy East, says sitting MLA

DMK's Inigo S Irudayaraj, the Tiruchy East constituency MLA, when told that TVK leader Vijay is likely to contest from either Tiruchy East or Perambur constituency in North Chennai, said that he has applied to contest the polls from Tiruchy East this time as well.

The DMK high command will take a decision. However, he told The New Indian Express that several people-oriented schemes, especially for women, have been implemented in the constituency and hence the DMK and Chief Minister MK Stalin are confident that they have it in the bag.

"Whoever the opposition candidate is, the DMK will win," he said.

TVK threatens to walk out of DMK-led alliance

It was not just the Left parties that were unhappy, another DMK ally is also working itself up into a lather. The Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) on Sunday threatened to walk out of the DMK-led alliance if the ruling party refuses to allocate more seats and declines to consider the 10-point charter of demands it has submitted to the negotiating team.

Party leader T Velmurugan told the media that his party had been part of the Secular Progressive Alliance during two Lok Sabha elections, one Assembly election and the local body polls. However, the DMK did not allocate even a single parliamentary constituency to TVK during the Lok Sabha elections. The party was also denied posts such as that of the Cuddalore Mayor and Deputy Mayor during the local body elections.

"At that time, the DMK said it would consider our requests during the Assembly elections. But there has been a stoic silence from the DMK so far regarding our demands. Hence, the party's top-level body met on Sunday and decided to walk out of the alliance if the DMK refuses to budge," he said.

In 2021, the TVK contested one seat and went on to win it.

Congress sitting MLAs worried

The sitting Congress MLAs in constituencies such as Srivaikuntam (Oorvasi Amirtharaj) are a worried lot as they have learnt that the DMK might not allocate these seats to their party. Instead, the DMK has decided to field its own candidates in constituencies including Ooty, Srivaikuntam, Aranthangi and Tenkasi.

When contacted, a senior TNCC leader A Gopanna said that it's too early to say anything about it. "Even the preliminary level talks have not started to discuss the issue," he stated.

Farmers feel let down by the DMK government

President of the Tamil Nadu All Farmers Association Coordination Committee, PR Pandian on Saturday accused the DMK government of failing to address the issues of the farmers. A resolution passed at a consultative meeting in Tiruchirappalli urged the farmers not to support the ruling DMK in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accused the DMK government of failing to fulfill the promises made during the 2021 polls. "The warehouses promised by the DMK are nowhere to be seen... Illegal sandmining is destroying the rivers and threatening the environment. Those responsible for illegal mining continue to enjoy the protection of the DMK government," the PM said.

Congress leader says alliance with DMK will not last

Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai might be feeling good about his party's alliance with the DMK. But another party leader, Tiruchy Velusamy, has said that the Congress-DMK alliance will not last long. He also went on to hint that the DMK may lose the upcoming elections.

"Anything can happen in politics. You wait for three months and see what happens once the election results are out," he said in a channel interview.

'Brand Puducherry hit by N Rangasamy government'

In neighbouring Puducherry, the Congress in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Girish Chodankar has charged that "the NR government led by CM Rangasamy has severely damaged Brand Puducherry, the future of youth, and the people's trust in governance."

* A 30% commission culture has taken root

* 90% of the promises made to the people remain unfulfilled

* The Rs 10,000 crore fake medicine scam has put public health at serious risk

* Unemployment among youth continues to rise

People across Puducherry believe the Chief Minister must take responsibility for this complete failure of governance, he said.

Congress will take on CM Rangasamy directly, wherever he chooses to contest. He will face a strong challenge from our former Chief Ministers, Ve Vaithilingam or V Narayanasamy, and the people of Puducherry will ensure his defeat, Chodankar stressed.

Attempts by the NR leadership to search for a "safe seat" through compromised candidates will not succeed, Chodankar insisted in a post on the platform X.