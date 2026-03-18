Vijay was offered 90 seats, CM post for 2.5 years: Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary (Election Campaign Management) Aadhav Arjuna on Tuesday said his party president Vijay was offered 90 assembly seats and the post of Chief Minister for a period of 2.5 years, but the actor-turned-politician had refused it.

Though Aadhav’s remarks at a public meeting lent credibility to unconfirmed reports that there were efforts to rope in TVK into the NDA, he neither took the names of the AIADMK or the BJP nor clarified who had made such offers.

Aadhav said Vijay refused the offers as he wants to make TVK strong enough to deliver a government rooted in secularism and social justice.

“Our leader is not someone who will be submissive to Delhi to become CM,” he said.

He said he firmly wanted to convey to Christian and Muslim friends and everyone else that TVK will contest in all 234 constituencies without forming alliance.

“To true Christian and Muslim brothers, we remain truthful,” he said.

Aadhav, who had come under criticism for his remarks on actor Rajinikanth’s decision to not enter politics, said his intention was not to belittle the veteran actor, but to merely expose the “conspiracy of the DMK”.