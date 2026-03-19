Congress eyes key seats in Kovai, demands three constituencies

COIMBATORE: With Coimbatore emerging as a key battleground in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Congress, a major ally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), is actively pushing for a greater foothold in the district, demanding the Coimbatore North, Coimbatore South, and Sulur Assembly constituencies.

While the Congress has reportedly secured around 28 seats as part of the DMK-led alliance, the allocation of specific constituencies is still under negotiation. Local party leaders have made it clear that Coimbatore remains a priority, citing both electoral potential and political significance.

“We are keen on contesting at least two constituencies in Coimbatore. Our performance in the previous election shows that we have a strong support base here,” said a senior Congress functionary.

The Coimbatore South constituency, in particular, holds strategic importance for the party. In the 2021 Assembly election, the Congress candidate narrowly missed victory, strengthening the party’s claim for another attempt. However, the seat is also being sought by Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), another DMK ally, which has demonstrated a notable vote share in past elections.

Adding another layer of complexity, BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan, currently the MLA from Coimbatore South, is likely to shift her focus to the Coimbatore North constituency in the upcoming polls. This anticipated move has further fueled Congress’s interest in the North, as the party sees an opportunity for a direct contest with its ideological rival, the BJP.

“Coimbatore North is politically significant for us. We believe we can put up a strong fight, especially if there is a direct contest with the BJP,” the Congress leader added.