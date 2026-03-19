Congress eyes key seats in Kovai, demands three constituencies

COIMBATORE: With Coimbatore emerging as a key battleground in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Congress, a major ally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), is actively pushing for a greater foothold in the district, demanding the Coimbatore North, Coimbatore South, and Sulur Assembly constituencies.
While the Congress has reportedly secured around 28 seats as part of the DMK-led alliance, the allocation of specific constituencies is still under negotiation. Local party leaders have made it clear that Coimbatore remains a priority, citing both electoral potential and political significance.
“We are keen on contesting at least two constituencies in Coimbatore. Our performance in the previous election shows that we have a strong support base here,” said a senior Congress functionary.
The Coimbatore South constituency, in particular, holds strategic importance for the party. In the 2021 Assembly election, the Congress candidate narrowly missed victory, strengthening the party’s claim for another attempt. However, the seat is also being sought by Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), another DMK ally, which has demonstrated a notable vote share in past elections.
Adding another layer of complexity, BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan, currently the MLA from Coimbatore South, is likely to shift her focus to the Coimbatore North constituency in the upcoming polls. This anticipated move has further fueled Congress’s interest in the North, as the party sees an opportunity for a direct contest with its ideological rival, the BJP.
“Coimbatore North is politically significant for us. We believe we can put up a strong fight, especially if there is a direct contest with the BJP,” the Congress leader added.
Within the district unit, several aspirants have already expressed their willingness to contest. Among them is R Gayathri, a Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) councillor and recently appointed working president of the Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress. Similarly, Councillor G Naveen Kumar has sought tickets for both North and South constituencies. Other councillors, including A Alagu Jayabalan, S Saravanakumar, and S Sankar, have also entered the fray, reflecting the growing enthusiasm within the ranks.
Meanwhile, AICC member and former district president VMC Manoharan has staked a claim to the Sulur constituency. However, party insiders suggest that Sulur is unlikely to be allotted to Congress. The constituency is considered a stronghold of the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and the DMK is expected to retain it for a direct contest.
“Given the electoral dynamics and community voting patterns in Sulur, the chances of Congress securing the seat are slim. The DMK would prefer to field its own candidate there,” a party source noted.
As negotiations continue, the final decision on seat-sharing is expected only after the DMK concludes talks with all alliance partners. Until then, the political temperature in Coimbatore continues to soar, mirroring the summer scorching heat and setting the stage for an intense contest.