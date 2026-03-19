ECI fixes biryani price at Rs 110 in poll expense chart; parties in Coimbatore raise minor concerns

COIMBATORE: The Election Commission of India has released a price chart for calculating the election expenditure of the candidates in which the price for a chicken biryani, which is popularly distributed to cadres by political parties, is fixed at Rs 110 (500 grams).

Representatives of political parties said that they do not have many anomalies with the price fixed for food items by the District Election Officer cum Collector ahead of the general election for the Tamil Nadu State Assembly, 2026.

As per the rate chart prepared by the district administration with the support of the public works department, Food Safety Department, Tamil Development and Information (Advt) Department, based on the economic indications, particularly inflation, over 150 vegetarian and non vegetarian food items and beverages except liquor, have been determined and handed over to the recognised political parties.

Even though liquor is served to cadres by political parties during the election campaign, there is no provision to calculate the expenditure in candidates’ accounts.

“As per the Representation of the People Act, serving of liquor to any of the modes of workers or voters is prohibited. Therefore, it is not listed in the legitimate food items charted by the ECI. Based on complaints, election officials could act upon the liquor distribution by political party candidates,” said an official.