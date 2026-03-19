Puducherry CM Rangasamy says alliance talks with BJP still continuing

COIMBATORE: Amid rising political tension in Puducherry, uncertainty persists over the seat-sharing talks between the ruling All India NR Congress (AINRC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chief Minister N. Rangasamy stated in Salem that alliance discussions between the AINRC and the BJP are still ongoing.

On Wednesday night, Chief Minister Rangasamy offered prayers at the Sri Sarguru Appa Paithiyam Swamigal Temple in Suramangalam, Salem. Following the darshan, he performed a special puja and personally distributed prasadam to those present.

Later, speaking to reporters, Rangasamy said that discussions with the BJP regarding their continued participation in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are ongoing. When asked whether the alliance would continue, he reiterated that talks are still in progress.

He added that no conclusive outcome has emerged from the discussions so far. Responding to questions about avoiding meetings with BJP leaders for alliance talks, Rangasamy said he had clearly conveyed his stance to them, and that discussions are ongoing within the BJP regarding a decision on continuing the alliance.

“After finalising the alliance, we will announce the remaining details, including seat-sharing,” he said.

Puducherry, a Union Territory, is currently governed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. The alliance, which won the 2021 elections and formed the government, was widely expected to continue into the 2026 polls.

However, recent political developments indicate growing strains within the coalition, with negotiations between the two parties continuing without any consensus.

The Puducherry elections are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 9, with the filing of nominations having begun on March 16.

While the ruling AINRC and the BJP were expected to continue their alliance, it is reported that Chief Minister Rangasamy has laid down certain conditions for remaining in the NDA coalition.