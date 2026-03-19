Thoothukudi minor murder case: Suspect caught on camera, held and brought for investigation

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi police on Thursday made the first arrest in the murder and alleged assault of a minor girl in Kulathur last week.

The suspect, identified as M Dharma Muneeswaran (38) of Sayalkudi, had been traced to Chennai and a special team brought him to Thoothukudi on Thursday.

According to police sources, the suspect had frequented the village for three days before the girl was found dead suspiciously.

He was caught on a CCTV footage fixed at a wind mill tower, allegedly rushing on a stolen bike, said sources.

Police sources said that Muneeswaran has previous criminal history of over 20 cases including murder, attempt to rape, and theft.

On March 10, the teenager who had stepped out to attend nature's call in the evening, did not return to her house in Vedanatham and was found dead merely 200 meters away from her house the following day.