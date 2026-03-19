Thoothukudi minor murder case: Suspect caught on camera, held and brought for investigation

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi police on Thursday made the first arrest in the murder and alleged assault of a minor girl in Kulathur last week.
The suspect, identified as M Dharma Muneeswaran (38) of Sayalkudi, had been traced to Chennai and a special team brought him to Thoothukudi on Thursday.
According to police sources, the suspect had frequented the village for three days before the girl was found dead suspiciously.
He was caught on a CCTV footage fixed at a wind mill tower, allegedly rushing on a stolen bike, said sources.
Police sources said that Muneeswaran has previous criminal history of over 20 cases including murder, attempt to rape, and theft.
On March 10, the teenager who had stepped out to attend nature's call in the evening, did not return to her house in Vedanatham and was found dead merely 200 meters away from her house the following day.
The search efforts were delayed as the complaints filed with the Kulathur police station and Vilathikulam All Women Police Station were allegedly treated with a lack of seriousness.
Though the case has been filed as a murder, parents claim that the girl was sexually assaulted by the killer.
Based on a complaint given by the victim's mother, Kulathur police had registered a case under section 103(1) of BNS Act and section 5(1) read with section 6 of POCSO Act.
Further investigation is on.
Meanwhile, former BJP leader K Annamalai posted in 'X' condemning police delay in finding the accused.
The suspect Muneeswaran was convicted in 2022 in connection to a murder of an elderly woman at Ettayapuram, has been bailed out in the DMK rule. The government is lethargic in monitoring the accused on bail, he condemned.