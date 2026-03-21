NDA seat-share talks will end in four days: Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Friday, said that seat-sharing talks among the alliance parties will be completed within four days and that there has been no hitch in the exercise.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, the AIADMK leader added that the party’s election manifesto will be released within a week.

“Our objective is to accommodate each another through mutual adjustments and ensure that each party contests in the constituencies where it has winning prospects,” Palaniswami told reporters. He also indicated that no other party is expected to join the NDA. He said Union Minister Piyush Goyal is coming to Chennai on Saturday (for holding seat-sharing talks).

A visibly happy Palaniswami told reporters that he discussed the political scenario in Tamil Nadu with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday night.

Regarding his visit to the capital, Palaniswami said, “I visited Delhi in the recent past only twice. Since the union home minister is busy with election work in four to five states, I have come to Delhi.”

Questioned whether any other party would join the NDA, Palaniswami said it is unlikely, since the parties that are to be part of the DMK alliance and AIADMK alliance have already made their choices.