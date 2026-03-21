NDA seat-share talks will end in four days: Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Friday, said that seat-sharing talks among the alliance parties will be completed within four days and that there has been no hitch in the exercise.
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, the AIADMK leader added that the party’s election manifesto will be released within a week.
“Our objective is to accommodate each another through mutual adjustments and ensure that each party contests in the constituencies where it has winning prospects,” Palaniswami told reporters. He also indicated that no other party is expected to join the NDA. He said Union Minister Piyush Goyal is coming to Chennai on Saturday (for holding seat-sharing talks).
A visibly happy Palaniswami told reporters that he discussed the political scenario in Tamil Nadu with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday night.
Regarding his visit to the capital, Palaniswami said, “I visited Delhi in the recent past only twice. Since the union home minister is busy with election work in four to five states, I have come to Delhi.”
Questioned whether any other party would join the NDA, Palaniswami said it is unlikely, since the parties that are to be part of the DMK alliance and AIADMK alliance have already made their choices.
Regarding talks with the TVK, Palaniswami said that both himself and TVK chief Vijay have denied that possibility. “The AIADMK is leading the NDA in Tamil Nadu. There have been no alliance talks between the parties.”
Regarding the visit of PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss and AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran to New Delhi to meet Amit Shah, Palaniswami said they will be discussing the political situation in Tamil Nadu. “Unlike the DMK bloc, in our alliance, we will complete the seat-sharing talks amicably, and the details will be released,” he added. On the AIADMK bloc’s prospects in upcoming election, Palaniswami said, “The electoral prospects for our alliance are bright in all 234 constituencies.”
Questioned about the remarks of certain AIADMK leaders against women, Palaniswami said there is no point in discussing that since the leader concerned had apologised for his remarks.
Meanwhile, responding to criticism from the DMK that AIADMK leaders visiting Delhi was an indication how the control actually lies with Delhi, the Dravidian major, in a post on X, recalled that former CM M Karunanidhi waited for six hours to meet Congress leader Sonia Gandhi ahead of the 2011 Assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the residence of AIADMK general secretary to hold alliance talks, and Stalin conveniently forgot that, it added.
AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, who was leaving for New Delhi, said, “The CM asked whether we are going to Delhi for getting funds for Tamil Nadu. After the notification of the election schedule, no funds can be allocated to Tamil Nadu. Since the DMK is swindling whatever funds given by the central government, the people of Tamil Nadu are desperate to defeat the DMK in the elections.” He also clarified that the NDA is an alliance led by the BJP at the national level and by the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, and that he would meet the BJP leaders.