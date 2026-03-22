DMK set up makeshift sheds in Karur to run election offices, not to confine voters: MLA Senthil Balaji

KARUR: Denying the AIADMK-led NDA functionaries' allegations that the DMK cadre were setting up sheds across the Karur constituency to house voters and lure them with cash and gifts, DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji on Sunday said that they have set up makeshift sheds to function as the party's election offices in the constituency.

Speaking to reporters in Karur today, Senthil Balaji claimed that the sheds were set up temporarily to facilitate booth committee members to sit and hold discussions during the election campaign, and not to confine voters.

“It is usual for political parties to set up makeshift sheds for election offices, not permanent ones. Out of the 48 wards in the Karur city corporation, 43 fall under the Karur Assembly segment and the remaining five fall within the Krishnarayapuram constituency. So, we have set up offices for each ward. We have taken halls for rent in some places, and we have set up sheds where there are no buildings to meet our requirements," he said.

Stating that the sheds are election offices meant to be used by booth committee members to discuss election campaign strategies, he said that all the offices were set up with prior approval from the election officials, and the expenses incurred for the same were submitted to the election expenditure observer.