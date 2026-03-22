Velmurugan's TaVK exits DMK alliance ahead of TN polls; warns of revealing misdeeds of ministers, bureaucrats

CHENNAI: Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TaVK), led by T Velmurugan, walked out of the DMK-led SPA alliance on Sunday, citing the DMK's 'big brother' attitude. TaVK, which had been part of the alliance since 2019, is the first party to sever ties with the DMK, dealing a blow to the ruling party's image of keeping all its partners intact.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai after consulting the office-bearers of his party, Velmurugan said he has evidence of all wrongdoings committed by various ministers and departmental secretaries over the past five years. Velmurugan said he would reveal them in the coming days. Velmurugan said certain bureaucrats who are "supporters of corporates" did not like his presence in the DMK-led alliance.

He said that for the past five years, he has been raising people-oriented issues, such as the acquisition of land for Neyveli Lignite Corporation against the interests of local people; the acquisition of agricultural land for the Parandur airport; and the granting of long leases of lakhs of kilometres of coastline for the Adani port.

"Senior bureaucrats of the DMK government did not relish the way I have been continuously raising these issues and as such, they have repeatedly conveyed to the Chief Minister and the Ministers that Velmurugan had consistently been a source of irritation to the DMK government," he said. He added that till this moment, a handful of bureaucrats are ruling the roost in the DMK government.

Velmurugan also accused the DMK leadership of ignoring the TaVK by adhering to the views of certain bureaucrats who are 'non-Tamils' and 'anti-Tamils', besides being against the social justice ideals.