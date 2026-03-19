Tamil Nadu polls: DMK works to keep allies on board as VCK tapped to meet CPM’s six-seat demand

CHENNAI: The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) remains in flux, with the CPI(M) refusing to accept anything less than the six seats it contested in the 2021 assembly election.

On Thursday, Chief Minister MK Stalin met VCK leader Thirumavalavan for a second time to discuss seat sharing, asking whether the party could reduce one seat from what was earlier offered.

According to sources, the DMK has decided to increase the number of seats for the VCK from six to eight, citing its improved strike rate in the 2021 Assembly election, increased vote share, and attainment of recognised state party status after the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“Now that CPI(M) is stubborn in not accepting the five seats offered, CM personally requested VCK leader on reducing one seat from what was orally offered, to compensate that one seat for the CPM,” a source privy to the developments told TNIE.

While talks are ongoing, DMK leaders told TNIE they were confident the CPM would remain part of the SPA and that its demands would be addressed by the party leadership.