Tamil Nadu polls: DMK works to keep allies on board as VCK tapped to meet CPM’s six-seat demand

CHENNAI: The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) remains in flux, with the CPI(M) refusing to accept anything less than the six seats it contested in the 2021 assembly election.
On Thursday, Chief Minister MK Stalin met VCK leader Thirumavalavan for a second time to discuss seat sharing, asking whether the party could reduce one seat from what was earlier offered.
According to sources, the DMK has decided to increase the number of seats for the VCK from six to eight, citing its improved strike rate in the 2021 Assembly election, increased vote share, and attainment of recognised state party status after the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
“Now that CPI(M) is stubborn in not accepting the five seats offered, CM personally requested VCK leader on reducing one seat from what was orally offered, to compensate that one seat for the CPM,” a source privy to the developments told TNIE.
While talks are ongoing, DMK leaders told TNIE they were confident the CPM would remain part of the SPA and that its demands would be addressed by the party leadership.
On Wednesday, the CPI(M)’s state committee decided to contest alone if its demand for at least six seats was not met. “It was also conveyed to the DMK and they are yet to get back,” a state committee member from the CPI(M) told TNIE.
Amid the impasse, Kamal’s MNM met the DMK’s seat-sharing committee on Thursday. The party, which has accepted the DMK’s offer of two seats, remained firm on contesting under its own ‘torchlight’ symbol, rejecting the DMK’s suggestion to use the ‘rising sun’ symbol.
MNM general secretary A Arunachalam told media the party was keen to contest under its own symbol to protect its registration and identity. “We have pressed the DMK to consider our demand. They said that they would consult with the Chief Minister and let us know,” he told the media.
A DMK leader, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that friction within the alliance began because of the Congress. “Had they not done so much damage with their huge demands, the negotiations would have been much simpler and smooth,” the leader said.
However, speaking to the media, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai said allies should understand the party’s position. “From contesting more than 100 seats across the State, we have now come to 28 seats. Friendly parties should understand us and not point to us while demanding for more seats,” he said.