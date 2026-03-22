Writer carries forward Kovilpatti’s literary legacy with national honour

THOOTHUKUDI: Karisal (black soil) literature has done it again. Writer Sa Tamilselvan recently won the Sahitya Akademi Award for 2025, making him the eighth recipient from Kovilpatti to receive the prestigious award.

The Sahitya Akademi has conferred the award on the writer for his work on “Thamiz Sirukathaiyin Thadangal”, which details the evolution of short stories in Tamil Nadu, since the beginning of the 20th century. In the 895-page book, Tamilselvan vividly discusses the history and contributions of 60 writers between 1920 and 1970.

Tamilselvan has authored more than 60 books and essays on gender equality, science, history, and the freedom movement. Born at Nagalapuram in Thoothukudi on November 29, 1953, Tamilselvan has been a writer since the 1970s, and is one of the followers of iconic Karisal literature writer Ki Rajanarayanan of Kovilpatti.

His father, M S Shanmugam, a native of Nenmeni Mettupatti of Virudhunagar, was also a writer attached to the Dravidian movement. Tamilselvan started to write poems in magazines from his college days in Kovilpatti.

The 70-year-old writer told TNIE that short story is a Western concept developed during the era of rapid industrialisation. As many started taking up jobs at factories and industries, the habit of reading novels declined slowly, resulting in the emergence of short stories.

Tamilselvan said that the first poem he wrote was published in a monthly literary magazine, Neelakuyil, in 1970, and his first short story was published in 1978 on “Thamarai”.