Trans persons overlooked in Tamil Nadu's electoral rolls

CHENNAI: Transgender persons often find themselves at the receiving end of a non-inclusive society, a stark example of which is their gross underrepresentation in Tamil Nadu’s electoral rolls. Activists say the low numbers do not reflect the actual transgender population, but rather the barriers they face in getting registered.

According to the Election Commission of India data, in Tamil Nadu, 9,464 third gender electors were on the electoral rolls prior to the Special Intensive Revision exercise after which the numbers dropped to 7,617, out of a total 5,67,07,380 electors. As per the 2011 Census, the number of transgender people in Tamil Nadu was 22,364 and in the last 13 years, the number would have doubled, at least, an activist said.

According to activists, only around 10% of transgender persons are officially registered as third gender voters. Documentation hurdles remain a major obstacle. Trans persons often lack a permanent address, which is essential for voter registration. Additionally, officials sometimes insist on surgery certificates for gender changes in identity documents such as Aadhaar, even though not all transgender individuals undergo medical procedures.

“This makes the process exclusionary,” said M Radha, a trans person who contested the 2021 Assembly elections as an independent candidate. She now works as a transgender welfare board member.