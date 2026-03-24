297 promises: AIADMK offers free fridge for rice card holders, 1 kg dal, 1 kg cooking oil

CHENNAI: Edappadi K. Palaniswami, General Secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), on Tuesday released the party’s election manifesto for the current Assembly elections. Earlier, in three instalments, he had announced 15 key promises. The full manifesto now contains 297 promises.
In addition to the previously announced populist measures, the manifesto states that one refrigerator will be provided free of cost to rice family cardholders in the state. Furthermore, along with the free rice already distributed, one kilogram of dal and one litre of cooking oil will also be supplied free of cost.
The AIADMK manifesto promises to fix a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all agricultural produce, particularly food grains, pulses, and oilseeds, ensuring that farmers receive full benefits. This has been a long-pending demand of farmers.
It further assures that if market prices fall below the MSP, procurement will be carried out at MSP through institutions such as cooperative societies and the Civil Supplies Corporation.
Other key promises in the AIADMK election manifesto include:
Three free LPG cylinders for rice cardholders
Waiver of education loans for individuals unable to repay due to unemployment, with the government taking over such loans
Increase in the pension for elderly citizens to Rs 2,000 per month
Phased closure of liquor shops with the aim of implementing prohibition in Tamil Nadu
Establishment of a separate university for skill development, along with online training using new technologies
The manifesto also states that AIADMK will work towards transforming Tamil Nadu into a one trillion-dollar economy, a goal also previously announced by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, which has been pursuing it over the past five years.
The AIADMK manifesto repeatedly highlights what it describes as unacceptable provisions in the Central Government’s New Education Policy and demands that Tamil Nadu be exempted from them.
To completely eradicate ganja and drug abuse in the state, an Anti-Drug Task Force will be established under the direct control of the Chief Minister. Drug peddlers will be arrested and detained under the Goondas Act.
The manifesto promises strict action to eliminate crimes such as sexual offences against women, murder, robbery, and organized gang activities.
To strengthen relations between the police and the public, a Police–Public Association will be formed under the leadership of a Deputy Superintendent of Police or an Assistant Commissioner of Police. Medical help desks will also be established in police quarters with a high number of residences.
A census of landless agricultural labourers will be conducted, followed by targeted measures to ensure access to housing, education, employment, and financial assistance, thereby improving livelihood security.
During the Central Government’s population census, the party will urge the Centre to conduct a caste-based census, in line with the Caste-based Census Commission formed during the tenure of Edappadi K. Palaniswami.
Key welfare and development promises include:
Rs 10,000 financial assistance for every family
Rs 2,000 per month for women heads of households (Kula Vilakku Scheme)
Rs 2,000 monthly pension for the elderly, widows, and differently-abled persons
Rs 2,000 (graduates) and ₹1,000 (+2 level) unemployment stipend
Rs 1,000 Pongal cash gift
Rs 25,000 subsidy for women’s two-wheelers
Continuation of marriage assistance and Thalikku Thangam scheme
Free distribution of refrigerators, sarees, and dhotis
Expansion of hostels for working women
75% reservation in private sector jobs for residents of Tamil Nadu
Filling of government vacancies
Establishment of a skill university and job-linked training programmes
Loans of up to Rs 25 lakh to support youth entrepreneurship
Journalists/Media personnel welfare
Government accreditation cards, medical insurance, and pensions will be provided without discrimination not only at the state level but also to local journalists, photojournalists, and registered web reporters working at the taluk level.
Fully interest-free housing loans up to Rs. 10 lakh will be provided through cooperative banks to recognized and unrecognized (but longserving) working journalists who wish to build their own houses.
The income ceiling in the pension scheme for journalists will be removed.
Housing plots will be provided to journalists to build houses in major cities of Tamil Nadu
The pension currently provided to print journalists will henceforth be provided to visual media personnel as well.