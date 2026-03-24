Tamil Nadu

297 promises: AIADMK offers free fridge for rice card holders, 1 kg dal, 1 kg cooking oil

The AIADMK manifesto promises to fix a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all agricultural produce, particularly food grains, pulses, and oilseeds, ensuring that farmers receive full benefits.
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and party senior leaders release the manifesto for the upcoming assembly general elections at party headquarters, in Chennai on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and party senior leaders release the manifesto for the upcoming assembly general elections at party headquarters, in Chennai on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (Photo | P Jawahar, Express)
T Muruganandham
Updated on
3 min read

CHENNAI: Edappadi K. Palaniswami, General Secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), on Tuesday released the party’s election manifesto for the current Assembly elections. Earlier, in three instalments, he had announced 15 key promises. The full manifesto now contains 297 promises.

In addition to the previously announced populist measures, the manifesto states that one refrigerator will be provided free of cost to rice family cardholders in the state. Furthermore, along with the free rice already distributed, one kilogram of dal and one litre of cooking oil will also be supplied free of cost.

The AIADMK manifesto promises to fix a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all agricultural produce, particularly food grains, pulses, and oilseeds, ensuring that farmers receive full benefits. This has been a long-pending demand of farmers.

It further assures that if market prices fall below the MSP, procurement will be carried out at MSP through institutions such as cooperative societies and the Civil Supplies Corporation.

Other key promises in the AIADMK election manifesto include:

Three free LPG cylinders for rice cardholders

Waiver of education loans for individuals unable to repay due to unemployment, with the government taking over such loans

Increase in the pension for elderly citizens to Rs 2,000 per month

Phased closure of liquor shops with the aim of implementing prohibition in Tamil Nadu

Establishment of a separate university for skill development, along with online training using new technologies

The manifesto also states that AIADMK will work towards transforming Tamil Nadu into a one trillion-dollar economy, a goal also previously announced by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, which has been pursuing it over the past five years.

The AIADMK manifesto repeatedly highlights what it describes as unacceptable provisions in the Central Government’s New Education Policy and demands that Tamil Nadu be exempted from them.

To completely eradicate ganja and drug abuse in the state, an Anti-Drug Task Force will be established under the direct control of the Chief Minister. Drug peddlers will be arrested and detained under the Goondas Act.

The manifesto promises strict action to eliminate crimes such as sexual offences against women, murder, robbery, and organized gang activities.

To strengthen relations between the police and the public, a Police–Public Association will be formed under the leadership of a Deputy Superintendent of Police or an Assistant Commissioner of Police. Medical help desks will also be established in police quarters with a high number of residences.

A census of landless agricultural labourers will be conducted, followed by targeted measures to ensure access to housing, education, employment, and financial assistance, thereby improving livelihood security.

During the Central Government’s population census, the party will urge the Centre to conduct a caste-based census, in line with the Caste-based Census Commission formed during the tenure of Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Key welfare and development promises include:

Rs 10,000 financial assistance for every family

Rs 2,000 per month for women heads of households (Kula Vilakku Scheme)

Rs 2,000 monthly pension for the elderly, widows, and differently-abled persons

Rs 2,000 (graduates) and ₹1,000 (+2 level) unemployment stipend

Rs 1,000 Pongal cash gift

Rs 25,000 subsidy for women’s two-wheelers

Continuation of marriage assistance and Thalikku Thangam scheme

Free distribution of refrigerators, sarees, and dhotis

Expansion of hostels for working women

75% reservation in private sector jobs for residents of Tamil Nadu

Filling of government vacancies

Establishment of a skill university and job-linked training programmes

Loans of up to Rs 25 lakh to support youth entrepreneurship

Journalists/Media personnel welfare

Government accreditation cards, medical insurance, and pensions will be provided without discrimination not only at the state level but also to local journalists, photojournalists, and registered web reporters working at the taluk level.

Fully interest-free housing loans up to Rs. 10 lakh will be provided through cooperative banks to recognized and unrecognized (but longserving) working journalists who wish to build their own houses.

The income ceiling in the pension scheme for journalists will be removed.

Housing plots will be provided to journalists to build houses in major cities of Tamil Nadu

The pension currently provided to print journalists will henceforth be provided to visual media personnel as well.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and party senior leaders release the manifesto for the upcoming assembly general elections at party headquarters, in Chennai on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.
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