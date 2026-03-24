297 promises: AIADMK offers free fridge for rice card holders, 1 kg dal, 1 kg cooking oil

CHENNAI: Edappadi K. Palaniswami, General Secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), on Tuesday released the party’s election manifesto for the current Assembly elections. Earlier, in three instalments, he had announced 15 key promises. The full manifesto now contains 297 promises.

In addition to the previously announced populist measures, the manifesto states that one refrigerator will be provided free of cost to rice family cardholders in the state. Furthermore, along with the free rice already distributed, one kilogram of dal and one litre of cooking oil will also be supplied free of cost.

The AIADMK manifesto promises to fix a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all agricultural produce, particularly food grains, pulses, and oilseeds, ensuring that farmers receive full benefits. This has been a long-pending demand of farmers.

It further assures that if market prices fall below the MSP, procurement will be carried out at MSP through institutions such as cooperative societies and the Civil Supplies Corporation.

Other key promises in the AIADMK election manifesto include:

Three free LPG cylinders for rice cardholders

Waiver of education loans for individuals unable to repay due to unemployment, with the government taking over such loans

Increase in the pension for elderly citizens to Rs 2,000 per month

Phased closure of liquor shops with the aim of implementing prohibition in Tamil Nadu

Establishment of a separate university for skill development, along with online training using new technologies

The manifesto also states that AIADMK will work towards transforming Tamil Nadu into a one trillion-dollar economy, a goal also previously announced by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, which has been pursuing it over the past five years.