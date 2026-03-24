BJP leaders happy over seat deal, cadre upset

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP, as well as its central leadership, expressed satisfaction over being allotted 27 seats in the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Amid a prolonged tug of war within the DMK-led alliance over seat-sharing, the BJP appears to have settled for one seat fewer than the Congress, signalling a tactical choice to prioritise alliance cohesion and present a united front. It has to be noted that few other smaller parties like Puthiya Needhi Katchi and Indhiya Jananayaka Katchi, are expected to contest in a few more seats in BJP’s Lotus symbol.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal termed it a “golden day” in Tamil Nadu’s political history. He added that the BJP is satisfied with the 27 seats and would contest the elections as a united alliance. “We will remove the corrupt government of MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin, who are anti-Tamil,” he said. Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran echoed similar sentiments.

BJP vice-president RN Jayaprakash said the party settling for 27 seats reflected Prime Minister Modi’s “magnanimity” and commitment to alliance dharma. “If you look at the DMK’s alliance partners, including the Congress and Left parties, many of them do not have a proven vote share. In contrast, the BJP secured more than 11% in the Lok Sabha elections. Despite this, we have prioritised unity and have agreed for 20 seats, which is in fact 30% higher than what we got in 2021,” he said.