Cops forcing us to accept body, say kin of slain Nellai farmer

TIRUNELVELI: A day after his sister died by suicide allegedly due to stress caused by the murder of their father N Arumugam (53) five days ago, A Arunkumar, a SC resident of Vadakku Nellaiyappapuram village under the Moolakaraipatti police station limit on Monday alleged that police were pressurising the family to accept the bodies and cremate them.
In a petition to the district administration on Monday, Arunkumar alleged that police personnel were harassing the family under the pretext of holding inquiries and were forcing them to receive the bodies. Police, however, denied his allegations.
Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and TN BJP president Nainar Nagenthran issued statements condeming the deaths. In a post on his X handle on Monday, Palaniswamu accused VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan of not voicing support for the marginalised people.
“Why have people like Thirumavalavan, who portray themselves as the voice of the marginalised, not spoken about this? Those who speak to DMK for seats may also speak about people’s real issues. Incidents from Vengaivayal to Nanguneri Perumpathu village show us the actual condition of the Scheduled Caste people in the DMK regime which teaches ‘social justice’ lessons to others.”
In his X post, Nainar Nagenthran said police’s failure to arrest the culprits in the farmer’s murder case led to the suicide of his daughter.