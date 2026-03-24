Cops forcing us to accept body, say kin of slain Nellai farmer

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and TN BJP president Nainar Nagenthran issued statements condeming the deaths. In a post on his X handle on Monday, Palaniswamu accused VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan of not voicing support for the marginalised people.

“Why have people like Thirumavalavan, who portray themselves as the voice of the marginalised, not spoken about this? Those who speak to DMK for seats may also speak about people’s real issues. Incidents from Vengaivayal to Nanguneri Perumpathu village show us the actual condition of the Scheduled Caste people in the DMK regime which teaches ‘social justice’ lessons to others.”

In his X post, Nainar Nagenthran said police’s failure to arrest the culprits in the farmer’s murder case led to the suicide of his daughter.