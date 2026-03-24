NTK chief Seeman may face Congress challenge

SIVAGANGA: With Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman contesting, the Karaikudi constituency has emerged as one of the most closely-watched seats ahead of the 2026 Assembly election.

Born in Aranaiyur village in Sivaganga district, Seeman previously contested from Cuddalore in 2016 and Tiruvottiyur (Tiruvallur district) in 2021. After two unsuccessful elections, this time he is contesting from his own district.

Although the Congress has dominated the Karaikudi seat for at least a decade, as evidenced by the 2016 and 2021 Assembly results, and the 2019 and 2024 Parliamentary elections, Seeman’s arrival has turned it into a ‘star constituency’.

NTK state coordinator Natarajan Duraiswamy, who is managing Seeman’s campaign, stated that Karaikudi is a stronghold not only for the TNCC, but also for the NTK where the party secured high vote shares in 2021 and 2024.

While others may have an edge, he noted that the NTK has a strategy to reach every voter and make it a winnable seat for ‘annan’ Seeman. Campaign teams have been working on the ground since June 2025, identifying and targeting low-performing booths for their victory.

TNCC incumbent MLA S Mangudi told TNIE that the constituency has seen significant development during his tenure due to cooperation between the state government and TNCC leadership.