NTK chief Seeman may face Congress challenge

SIVAGANGA: With Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman contesting, the Karaikudi constituency has emerged as one of the most closely-watched seats ahead of the 2026 Assembly election.
Born in Aranaiyur village in Sivaganga district, Seeman previously contested from Cuddalore in 2016 and Tiruvottiyur (Tiruvallur district) in 2021. After two unsuccessful elections, this time he is contesting from his own district.
Although the Congress has dominated the Karaikudi seat for at least a decade, as evidenced by the 2016 and 2021 Assembly results, and the 2019 and 2024 Parliamentary elections, Seeman’s arrival has turned it into a ‘star constituency’.
NTK state coordinator Natarajan Duraiswamy, who is managing Seeman’s campaign, stated that Karaikudi is a stronghold not only for the TNCC, but also for the NTK where the party secured high vote shares in 2021 and 2024.
While others may have an edge, he noted that the NTK has a strategy to reach every voter and make it a winnable seat for ‘annan’ Seeman. Campaign teams have been working on the ground since June 2025, identifying and targeting low-performing booths for their victory.
TNCC incumbent MLA S Mangudi told TNIE that the constituency has seen significant development during his tenure due to cooperation between the state government and TNCC leadership.
Established in 1951, the Karaikudi seat has seen the Congress win five times in 16 Assembly elections, the AIADMK four times, the DMK three times, Swatantra Party twice, and the BJP and TMC once each. Mukkulathor, Scheduled Castes (mainly Devendrakula Vellalars), Mutharaiyar and Chettiars make for the prominent communities in the region. Local professions include utensil making (including Ariyakudi lamps), Chettinad snacks and farming.
Adding to the needs for the improvement of the constituency, A Samy Thiravidamani, a Karaikudi resident and social worker, said that like Chennai, Karaikudi should be developed into a “film city”, as many movies and soap operas are shot there. He noted that creating a new district comprising Devakottai, Tirupattur and Singampunari is the need of the hour.
D Ennares Bradla, a local political observer, said that while the NTK and TVK are expected to pull youth voters, the DMK and its alliance members have also put in the work over the years to split these votes.
Resident D Suresh expressed skepticism about Seeman’s chances, arguing he would likely operate from Chennai rather than staying in the constituency. He added that while Mangudi is a strong candidate, state-level anti-incumbency could benefit the opposition.
Speaking to TNIE, Mangudi said that if he gets elected for a second term, his priorities will include bringing in more industries to boost employability, establishing a nursing college, and realising the dream of making Karaikudi a ‘film city’.