Citing MCC, councillors flag TVK symbol link, seek ban on whistles for waste collection in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A debate over the use of whistles in routine civic operations has surfaced in Coimbatore, with Ward 26 councillor Chithra Vellingiri of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) urging authorities to prohibit their use during the election period, citing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

In a petition addressed to the district collector and returning officer, as well as officials of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), the councillor argued that whistles are an officially allotted election symbol of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Their use by civic workers, she said, could be perceived as indirect promotion in the election season.

The issue pertains to sanitary workers and overhead tank (OHT) operators who traditionally use whistles while carrying out door-to-door garbage collection and water supply duties. According to Chithra Vellingiri, despite the availability of battery-operated speakers for announcements, whistles continue to be used across several wards.

"Workers are blowing whistles for prolonged periods, and the sound is not a usual brief alert. During elections, using a symbol associated with a political party amounts to free publicity," she said, adding that such practices can raise questions about neutrality in government operations.

She acknowledged concerns raised about other commonly used items like bicycles, which are also election symbols, but clarified that those are typically used by private individuals. "Government departments must exercise greater caution and avoid such associations at least until elections conclude," she said.

Apart from her, several other councillors and political leaders across the district have also raised similar concerns with the electoral officials and demanded a ban on the use of whistles until MCC is lifted. Sources revealed that following the petition and concerns raised by numerous political parties, officials have informally instructed sanitary workers to refrain from using whistles during waste collection drives till April 23.