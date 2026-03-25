Conduct day-to-day trial in Anna Nagar Pocso case, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed a special court handling cases under the Pocso Act to conduct a speedy trial in a child sexual assault case registered at Anna Nagar.

Disposing of a suo motu case initiated by the court, along with a habeas corpus petition filed by the victim’s mother, a division bench of justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman directed that the trial be conducted on a day-to-day basis and concluded at the earliest.

The bench also instructed the police to provide adequate protection to the victim and her family to ensure a fair trial. “Having regard to the allegations and the apprehensions expressed, the respondent police are directed to extend adequate protection to the victim girl and her parents and ensure the trial proceeds in a fair and expeditious manner in accordance with the law,” the order stated.

Further, the court directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to carry out a fair, impartial and expeditious probe into the case, with regard to the disclosure of the victim’s identity.

Noting that interim compensation had already been granted, the bench asked the trial court to determine the quantum of compensation in accordance with the law while delivering its judgment.