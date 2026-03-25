Day before expiry of bail Madras HC bins Savukku Shankar’s pleas for relief

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed three petitions filed by YouTuber Savukku Shankar and his mother, seeking specialised medical treatment, transfer from solitary confinement, and relaxation of stringent interim bail conditions. A division bench comprising Justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman passed the orders, declining to grant any of the reliefs sought.

Shankar, who had been granted interim bail for three months by a vacation bench in December 2025, is set to face arrest as the bail period expires on Wednesday (March 25). However, the bench refused to direct him to surrender, as requested by Additional Public Prosecutor R Muniapparaj, observing that such a direction could not be issued in a final order.

The court remarked that if Shankar absconds, it is for the police to trace and apprehend him, adding that law enforcement authorities can proceed in accordance with due process once the interim bail lapses.

Shankar was arrested by the Greater Chennai Police on December 13, 2025, in connection with multiple FIRs, including allegations of extortion.

His mother, A Kamala, had approached the HC through a habeas corpus plea seeking his transfer from solitary confinement, along with a separate plea for specialised medical care citing his heart condition and diabetes.

While the bench had granted interim bail for medical treatment, the police later sought its cancellation, alleging violation of bail conditions. Later, the regular bench imposed stricter restrictions, limiting his movement to medical purposes.