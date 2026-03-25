Family of SC girl, grandfather assualt case alleges police inaction in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Family members of a 16-year-old SC girl, who along with her grandfather, was attacked last week by the family of a caste Hindu boy, who is also her classmate, alleged that despite the police having filed a case against persons involved in the incident, they are yet to arrest them.

The family members submitted a petition to the Collector Office and Superintendent of Police, seeking arrest of the persons involved in the attack.

The girl, a Class 11 student at the government higher secondary school near Peedampalli in Sulur block, lives with her parents at Indira Nagar in Pattanam village. Four months ago, she obtained 150 marks out of 200 in an accountancy exam.

A BC student from her class obtained 36 marks but allegedly engaged in malpractice to alter it to 136. The girl noticed this and alerted the class teacher, who then warned the boy. Irked over this, he continued to harass the victim verbally outside school premises. She raised a complaint with her teachers, who also assured to take action.

On March 16, when the girl was waiting at the bus stand to return home, the boy, along with his mother and sister, allegedly abused her with casteist slurs. The girl's mother and grandfather questioned the boy's family, and the altercation escalated to physical assault.

The boy's family allegedly assaulted the girl and her grandfather in public. The girl suffered bleeding injuries and was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) along with her grandfather. Based on their complaint, Sulur police initiated an investigation.

Following an investigation, a case was booked against the persons involved in the attack last week. However, the family members claimed that they were not arrested by police so far.