TN polls: NDA constituent TMC-M announces candidates, to fight polls on BJP's Lotus symbol

CHENNAI: Former Union minister GK Vasan on Friday announced the candidates for the five constituencies allotted to his TMC-M in the AIADMK-led NDA and said the party will contest on BJP's Lotus symbol for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference here, the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) chief revealed the names of the five candidates at 12.12 pm in line with his "party's sentiments," apparently referring to the auspicious time to make the announcement.

VM Karthikeyan will be contesting from Ranipet, while senior leader M Yuvaraja has been fielded from Erode West.

Former legislator 'Vidiyal' S Sekar is the party's Oddanchathiram nominee, while MKR Ashok Kumar will fight from Kumbakonam.

Vasan further said that J Nivin Simon is the party candidate from Killiyoor constituency.

The party will face the election on the BJP's Lotus symbol, he said and described the NDA as a "victorious alliance."

"The public sentiment is in favour of the AIADMK-led NDA, which is a victorious alliance," Vasan added.